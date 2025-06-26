Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP113: Hour 1 - CNN: We Can Question You. Do Not Question Us.
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S14 EP113: Hour 1 - CNN: We Can Question You. Do Not Question Us.

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

CNN is getting rightfully torched regarding its biased report on the Iran bombing plus a quick education for the low IQ on how bunker busting bombs actually work.

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