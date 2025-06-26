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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP113: Hour 2 - The Supremes Speak
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S14 EP113: Hour 2 - The Supremes Speak

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Let's take some time to go over a few of the big SCOTUS decisions that were handed down today.

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