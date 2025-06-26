Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP113: Hour 3 - The One Data Point We Cannot Ignore
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP113: Hour 3 - The One Data Point We Cannot Ignore

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Erick-Woods Erickson

While there are warning signs on the horizon our current economics look pretty good plus the left is embracing command economies with government run grocery stores.

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