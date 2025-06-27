Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP114: Hour 1 - Big Day For the Supremes
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-36:52

S14 EP114: Hour 1 - Big Day For the Supremes

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The title says it all. Let's go over the SCOTUS decisions that were released today.

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