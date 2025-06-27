Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP114: Hour 3 - One Year Ago Today
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-37:18

S14 EP114: Hour 3 - One Year Ago Today

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets take a trip down memory lane on Joe Biden's melt down last year at his debate with Trump.

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