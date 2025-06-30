Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP115: Hour 1 - The Big Bill is Not Beautiful
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S14 EP115: Hour 1 - The Big Bill is Not Beautiful

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's not remotely perfect but it still needs to pass. With the BBB also comes some Congressional casualties which aren't necessarily bad, but can it backfire?

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