Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP115: Hour 2 - Dabbling in Communism
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP115: Hour 2 - Dabbling in Communism

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The potential downfall of NYC with their possible new Mayor, can be a good thing for the Republicans. Also, is Jews for Trump becoming a thing?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture