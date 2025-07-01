Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP116: Hour 1 - The Bill and the Alligators
0:00
-37:12

S14 EP116: Hour 1 - The Bill and the Alligators

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The OBBB passes the Senate with help from the VP, Erick digs in. What's next? Also, the President makes his way to Florida to see Alligator Alcatraz.

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