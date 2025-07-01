Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP116: Hour 3 - The Private School and the Jews
0:00
-37:30

S14 EP116: Hour 3 - The Private School and the Jews

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

A civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a prestigious American private school in Virginia. Separately, is school choice in the OBBB?

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