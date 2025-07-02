Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP117: Hour 1 - Breaking News and It's Now The House's Turn
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S14 EP117: Hour 1 - Breaking News and It's Now The House's Turn

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Lots of breaking news to kick-off the show. OBBB heads to the House and it's not looking good.

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