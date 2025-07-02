Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP117: Hour 3 - The Ghost in the Machine
0:00
-37:29

S14 EP117: Hour 3 - The Ghost in the Machine

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Is Silicon Valley embracing scripture and Christianity? Also, AI is not the place to go to for advice.

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