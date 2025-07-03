Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP118: Hour 1 - OBBB House Delay
0:00
-37:07

S14 EP118: Hour 1 - OBBB House Delay

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Will we get to the 9a signing to celebrate Independence Day?

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