Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP118: Hour 2 - Jobs Jobs Jobs
0:00
-36:54

S14 EP118: Hour 2 - Jobs Jobs Jobs

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Unemployment is down. Tariff implications haven't hit. Market's are doing well. But, there are warning signs.

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