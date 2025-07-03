Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP118: Hour 3 - Independence Day
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP118: Hour 3 - Independence Day

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Founders were fighting for something....they risked it all....life, fortune, their sacred honor.

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