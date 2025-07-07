Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP119: Hour 1 - When The Gods Betray You
0:00
-38:15

S14 EP119: Hour 1 - When The Gods Betray You

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Normal people do not rush to assign blame to politicians. Normal people do not rush to examine the political ties to a natural disaster. The ghouls seek to find political advantage.

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