Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP119: Hour 2 - They Lied Because You Wanted The Lie
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S14 EP119: Hour 2 - They Lied Because You Wanted The Lie

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The legit investigative reporters and many victims have long said Epstein never had a list. But Pam Bondi and others told you he did. Why? Because you want to believe the lie, so they told you what you wanted to hear in a brazen act of disrespect.

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