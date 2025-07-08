Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP120: Hour 1 - The Constitutional Crisis Arrives
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S14 EP120: Hour 1 - The Constitutional Crisis Arrives

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left was right about the US being in a constitutional crisis but they are the ones that got us here plus white progressives are telling democrats they are going to get violent.

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