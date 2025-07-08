Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP120: Hour 2 - Why Do Bad Things Happen?
0:00
-38:08

S14 EP120: Hour 2 - Why Do Bad Things Happen?

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The ghouls on the left stand on the dead bodies of little girls in Texas to score political points plus the Epstein file conspiracy theorists refuse to accept the truth.

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