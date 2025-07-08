Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP120: Hour 3 - The World Is More Complex Than You Think
0:00
-38:13

S14 EP120: Hour 3 - The World Is More Complex Than You Think

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump is hitting his stride in foreign policy by recognizing the reality of our relationships around the world and rejecting the isolationists plus it is not for the government to lecture us on how to take care of people.

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