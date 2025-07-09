Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP121: Hour 1 - The Alligator Alcatraz Lie
0:00
-38:02

S14 EP121: Hour 1 - The Alligator Alcatraz Lie

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans dig into the cover up of Joe Biden's mental decline in a closed door hearing plus let's talk about what is really going on in Alligator Alcatraz.

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