Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP121: Hour 2 - The Supreme Court Sides With Trump Again
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S14 EP121: Hour 2 - The Supreme Court Sides With Trump Again

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Trump gets another win in the Supreme Court with a surprising twist plus the IRS says churches can keep tax exempt status while engaging in political campaigning.

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