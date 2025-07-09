Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP121: Hour 3 - Gotcha, Blame Games, and Death
0:00
-38:17

S14 EP121: Hour 3 - Gotcha, Blame Games, and Death

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Media figures are standing on the dead bodies of the kids in Texas to score political points by grandstanding on things that didn't actually happen plus the media keeps pushing the left to violence.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture