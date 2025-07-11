Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP123: Hour 1 - Democrats Defend Child Slave Labor
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-38:02

S14 EP123: Hour 1 - Democrats Defend Child Slave Labor

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

A pot farm was raided in California where they were using illegal alien child labor and guess who the democrats are defending plus the Superman movie stinks.

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