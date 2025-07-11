Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP123: Hour 2 - Democrats Get Brutal Internal Polling
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S14 EP123: Hour 2 - Democrats Get Brutal Internal Polling

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The internal polling for democrats heading into next years midterms is brutal as they continue to be on the wrong side of 80-20 issues.

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