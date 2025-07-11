Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP123: Hour 3 - The Iranians Target Trump
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-38:13

S14 EP123: Hour 3 - The Iranians Target Trump

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Iranian leaders really did seek to get Trump assassinated and they continue to try.

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