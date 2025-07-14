Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP124: Hour 1 - Joe Biden Goes Leroy Jenkins Again
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-37:08

S14 EP124: Hour 1 - Joe Biden Goes Leroy Jenkins Again

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Trump says the US will continue to support Ukraine thru NATO, calls for Pam Bondi's removal continue plus Biden wants back into the mix of national politics.

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