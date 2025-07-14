Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP124: Hour 3 - Keep Politics Out of Sports
0:00
-37:10

S14 EP124: Hour 3 - Keep Politics Out of Sports

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Politics are ruining almost everything including sports plus the Netherlands is discovering that wind and solar can't carry the load like coal and gas.

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