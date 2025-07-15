Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP125: Hour 1 - DOE DOA
0:00
-37:04

S14 EP125: Hour 1 - DOE DOA

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump gets another big win in the Supreme Court allowing him to downsize the Department of Education plus the First Lady has pressed the President of Russia's war with Ukraine.

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