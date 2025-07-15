Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP125: Hour 2 - The All Star Follies
0:00
-37:13

S14 EP125: Hour 2 - The All Star Follies

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The MLB is catching some heat for bringing the AllStar game back to Atlanta from whiny progressives plus only after the media seeded a false narrative about the Texas flood is the truth being reported.

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