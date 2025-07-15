Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP125: Hour 3 - The Realignment and Priorities
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP125: Hour 3 - The Realignment and Priorities

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has decided violence is the answer to Trump but how will this work with voters in the midterms.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture