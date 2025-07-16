Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP126: Hour 1 - The Tariff Data is Trickling In
0:00
-37:07

S14 EP126: Hour 1 - The Tariff Data is Trickling In

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The data is starting to come in and tariffs are increasing the cost of goods, the President wants to fire the Fed Chair plus the GOP moves ahead with rescission.

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