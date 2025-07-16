Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP126: Hour 2 - They Knew is Was a Crisis
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S14 EP126: Hour 2 - They Knew is Was a Crisis

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Erick-Woods Erickson

A Biden White House flunky now admits in the New York Times that the border was actually a crisis plus it's time to defund NPR.

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