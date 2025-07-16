Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP126: Hour 3 - Israel v Syria
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP126: Hour 3 - Israel v Syria

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Syria decides to genocide the Druze so Israel steps up to defend them.

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