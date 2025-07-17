Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP127: Hour 1 - PBS Delenda Est
0:00
-37:02

S14 EP127: Hour 1 - PBS Delenda Est

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans are finally moving forward with defunding the trash that is NPR and PBS, James Comey's daughter gets fired after botching two high profile trials plus the new arms deal with Ukraine could benefit the US military.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture