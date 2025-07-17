Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP127: Hour 2 - The Train to Nowhere
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S14 EP127: Hour 2 - The Train to Nowhere

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Turns out liberals only like government funded rail lines like AMTRAK but not privately funded ones like Brightline plus AI is coming for the coding folks but not the trades.

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