Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP127: Hour 3 - Remember Texas
0:00
-37:19

S14 EP127: Hour 3 - Remember Texas

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has made police such a target for progressive outrage that many LEO's are simply just walking away plus more on education in this country.

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