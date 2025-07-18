Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP128: Hour 1 - Silly Season Arrives Early
0:00
-37:02

S14 EP128: Hour 1 - Silly Season Arrives Early

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has become painfully humorless plus PBS/NPR don't serve a public need.

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