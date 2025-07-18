Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP128: Hour 2 - Democrats Gave Up the Fight
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-37:10

S14 EP128: Hour 2 - Democrats Gave Up the Fight

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media loves to make themselves part of every major story they cover, we have some receipts plus the war in Ukraine is having a positive impact on our military.

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