Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP128: Hour 3 - The Media Loves a Good Hoax
0:00
-37:19

S14 EP128: Hour 3 - The Media Loves a Good Hoax

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The media has to run with complete hoaxes on deportations to keep up the narrative they have created plus new documents show that the Russia hoax was orchestrated by Obama/Comey.

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