Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP129: Hour 1 - The Left Relies on Subsidy
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S14 EP129: Hour 1 - The Left Relies on Subsidy

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is treating Colbert getting fired like their personal 911, Martha Raddatz waits till after an interview to correct the mayor of LA plus the left only cares about Epstein because they can hammer Trump with it.

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