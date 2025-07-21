Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP129: Hour 2 - Correcting the Overcorrection
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-37:21

S14 EP129: Hour 2 - Correcting the Overcorrection

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left overplayed its hand and now is the time for a correction plus more details about just how awful Mayor Pete was as the Transportation Secretary.

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