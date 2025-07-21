Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP129: Hour 3 - The Obama Administration's Russiagate
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S14 EP129: Hour 3 - The Obama Administration's Russiagate

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Erick-Woods Erickson

New info came out last week about how the Obama administration put into motion the Russia stolen election hoax plus some climate change BS.

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