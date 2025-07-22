Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP130: Hour 1 - From Cotton Pickers to Crop Pickers
0:00
-37:07

S14 EP130: Hour 1 - From Cotton Pickers to Crop Pickers

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats never really lost their love and reliance on slave labor plus the right's absurd fantasy that Barack Obama will be arrested.

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