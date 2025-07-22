Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP130: Hour 3 - The Press Wants Dead ICE Agents
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-37:18

S14 EP130: Hour 3 - The Press Wants Dead ICE Agents

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The media gloms onto another immigration/ICE hoax story to attack Trump.

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