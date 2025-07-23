Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP131: Hour 1 - Dirty Tricks and Lies
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP131: Hour 1 - Dirty Tricks and Lies

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The media is conveniently pretending they didn't push the Russia collusion hoax, Obama is NEVER going to be prosecuted plus the EPA is finally starting lose its power over our lives.

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