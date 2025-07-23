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Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP131: Hour 2 - Trade Deal Fall Out
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-37:12

S14 EP131: Hour 2 - Trade Deal Fall Out

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There are some emerging problems with some of Trumps trade deals with other countries plus Europe hates air conditioning and wants everyone to be miserable.

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