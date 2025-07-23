Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP131: Hour 3 - Tulsi Gabbard Drops a Bomb
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP131: Hour 3 - Tulsi Gabbard Drops a Bomb

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Erick-Woods Erickson

DNI Director Gabbard gives a press conference on the Russia collusion hoax.

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