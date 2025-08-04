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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP133: Hour 1 - The BLS WNBA Texas Mess
0:00
-39:00

S14 EP133: Hour 1 - The BLS WNBA Texas Mess

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Trump fires the BLS director plus democrats are big mad that republicans took a page out of their gerrymandering playbook in Texas.

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