Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP133: Hour 2 - The End of the Climate Revolution
0:00
-39:14

S14 EP133: Hour 2 - The End of the Climate Revolution

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is full of BS when it comes to their concern for the planet plus democrats are in the toilet.

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