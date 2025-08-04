Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP133: Hour 3 - The Tariffs Are Showing Up Now
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-39:10

S14 EP133: Hour 3 - The Tariffs Are Showing Up Now

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Tariffs are starting to show a negative impact on American goods plus the media does nothing but lie about Israel in order to lend support for the terrorists in Gaza.

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